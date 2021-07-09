Covid screenings to be carried out throughout Andalucia

The Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia will carry out new mass population screenings in the coming days, with the use of the mobile screening unit, in various municipalities such as Tijola in Almeria, Tarifa in Cadiz, Jaen capital, and Tomares in Sevilla, along with another 22 municipalities, following the recent decision made by the different Territorial High Impact Public Health Alert Committees.

Specifically, the Covid screenings will be carried out in 26 Andalucian towns, spread over all the provinces, with the dates to be announced in the next few days, and the people who voluntarily submit to them will receive a notification with information on the place where they will be held, as reported by the Junta de Andalucia in a statement.

The mobile unit will arrive and park up in predetermined locations in the province of Cordoba, and it is reported that the screenings will take place in the municipalities of Almodovar del Rio, Cañete de las Torres, Pedro Abad and Montilla.

In Granada province, tests will be carried out in Lanjaron, Motril, Ugijar, Cenes de la Vega, Pulianas, Santa Fe, and La Zubia, while in the province of Huelva, Isla Cristina and Santa Barbara de Casa will reportedly be the towns used.

Jaen capital and the Guardia de Jaen, Ardales, Casarabonela, Fuengirola, Mijas, and Malaga Capital will also have population screening, as will the Sevillian municipalities of Benacazon, Tomares, Martin de la Jara and La Puebla de los Infantes, as reported by 101tv.es.


