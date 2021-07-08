Football’s coming home – Beckham salutes England’s victory over Denmark in a stunning 2-1 win at Wembley.

In what will be England’s first major international final in many years Gareth Southgate’s team are set to play Italy on Sunday. England triumphed over Denmark in extra-time with striker Harry Kane scoring to give a 2-1 win.

Many fans have been waiting for this since 1966. Former England captain Beckham joined in the celebrations. He took to social media following the stunning victory. “Big night tonight and proud to have been stood there watching Gareth and the boys make history…

“Hard fight to the end, but wow was it worth it.. well done boys & well done to the incredible fans in the stadium and around the country what a night…” said Beckham.

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan was also at Wembley and celebrated on social media by showing an image of himself with the caption: “BOOOOOOOOM!!!!!!”

Actor James Corden, who is also a chat show host in the US celebrated too.

“It’s been almost a year and a half since I’ve been in the same room as my mum, dad and my sisters, And what a room to be in! I can’t begin to tell you how emotional it’s all making me! Come on England!!!!!” said Corden.

England football fans could be seen celebrating across the world including Spain. Many other stars joined in the celebrations too. Singer Adel celebrated at home and took to Instagram to rejoice at the victory: “ITS BLOODY COMING HOME” said Adele.

