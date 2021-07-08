Ryanair schedules 70 routes for this summer with Alicante-Elche airport

Ryanair schedules 70 routes for summer in Spain at the Alicante-Elche airport.

Summer is well and truly here and temperatures are set to soar across Spain, particularly in southern Spain. The director of the Costa Blanca Tourist Board, Jose Mancebo met with Ryanair on Wednesday, July 7.

Mancebo met with two directors of the Irish airline Ryanair, the Director of Marketing Dara Brady, and the Head of Sales & Marketing, Chiara Ravara. At the meeting they discussed connecting Alicante province with destinations in which Ryanair operate.

The director of Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport, Laura Navarro also attended the meeting. The meeting confirmed Ryanair’s commitment to Alicante airport and a staggering 70 plus Ryanair routes this summer from the airport.

Connections from the Alicante airport are said to include Belfast, Teesside, Venice, Treviso and Bari amongst others.

On behalf of the Provincial Tourist Board and the Alicante Provincial Council, Mancebo thanked the travel company for its commitment to both the Costa Blanca and Alicante.

“We would like to thank Ryanair for its commitment to the Alicante aerodrome and the Costa Blanca, a firm commitment, motivated by the capacity of our destination to attract tourists from all over Europe, as well as the potential of the airport’s area of influence, with more than 5 million passengers” said Mancebo, as reported Europa Press.

With over 70 summer routes the alliance between Ryanair and Alicante airport is strong. “We are strengthening our alliance with Ryanair, the airport and AENA, as part of our connectivity strategy for the destination” said Mancebo.

