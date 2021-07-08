Fishhook danger on Fuengirola dog beaches is growing. The Municipal Citizens group demands that fishermen are banned from dog beaches in Malaga as the number of cases of dogs swallowing fishhooks increases.

Currently fishing both on the Fuengirola coastline from the shore and in the water on dog beaches is not banned. This is causing a risk to dogs who can swallow fishing hooks. If a dog swallows a fishing hook this can cause significant damage to the animal and also cost the owner.

In Malaga’s Fuengirola there are over 21,000 dogs that are officially registered. This means there is one dog for every four people in Fuengirola.

The spokesman for the Municipal Citizens Group at the Fuengirola City Council, Javier Toro, has demanded that recreational fishing be banned from the canine beaches in Malaga. This is due to the number of cases of dogs having swallowed hooks.

Councillors put forward a motion to set out a security perimeter on canine beaches of at least 30 metres. This is considered as essential due to the number of cases.

It is hoped that posters could be added to the beach to warn recreational fishing enthusiasts to avoid the beach. The possibility of instructing local police officers to enforce this has also been raised.

But for any of this to happen rules would need to be changed first. “If we wait until then, the lives of the dogs will continue to be at risk”, said Toro.

Local fishermen have the rest of the coastline to fish on “so this ban would have little impact on them continuing to practise their hobby” said Toro, as reported 20 minutes.

If a dog swallows a fishing hook, then surgical intervention can be necessary which can cost between 400 to 800 euros. The cost varies depending on the technique the vet needs to use and when it is carried out.

Not everyone is able to afford this and costs can increase if the animal needs to stay at the vets for longer or if there is significant internal damage.

