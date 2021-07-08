Delta coronavirus variant now dominant in at least four regions in Spain

The Delta coronavirus variant is now dominant in at least four regions in Spain, and it is spreading rapidly despite the ongoing coronavirus vaccination programme.

The delta strain was originally discovered in India and is now spreading throughout Spain at astonishing speeds. The delta variant is dominant in at least four regions of Spain: Valencia, Navarre, Madrid and Catalonia.

Reports from the Ministry of Health regarding coronavirus variants on June 14, show that from the samples they analysed 11 per cent of infections were due to the strain. Many experts though think that the strain is spreading at a faster rate.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The number of young people being infected by the coronavirus is rising rapidly and the 14-day cumulative incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 814 in the 20-29 age group. According to data collated by Spain’s autonomous regions it is believed that the delta strain is actually responsible for 32 per cent of new infections. This is considerably higher than the Ministry of Health’s figure of 11 per cent.

Experts worry that young people will spread the virus onto elderly people. “The point that’s worrying is that young people could spread the virus to the elderly, even if they are vaccinated,” said the head of Microbiology at the Vall d’Hebron Hospital in Barcelona, Tomas Pumarola, as reported El Pais.

“The vaccine protection against hospitalization from the delta is high, but the immune system of an 80-year-old does not respond the same way as a person who is 60.”

Summer is here, and many young people want to return to a life of normality and partying. Due to the increase in cases the Ministry of Health has asked the Defence Department to provide troops to help track coronavirus infections. This is something that brings back memories of the beginning of the COVID pandemic.

In Spain the number of cases among people under 30 years old is increasing dramatically. In fact, the cumulative incidence rate rose by nearly 200 points last weekend, as reported El Espanol.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.