England charged by UEFA after Denmark goalkeeper targeted by laser

England charged by UEFA after Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel targeted by laser.

UEFA have launched an investigation after Kasper Schmeichel, the Danish goalkeeper appeared to have been targeted with a laser pen at the Euro 2020 semi-final.

A laser pen apparently targeted the goalkeeper shortly before England’s Harry Kane took a penalty. England are being investigated for other issues too such as crowd disturbances and fireworks going off during the game. England will also be investigated as fans booed the Danish national anthem.

European football’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body have confirmed that they have launched disciplinary proceedings against England.

If England are found guilty of the offences, then the English FA could face a variety of fines from €500 for each firework that went off, up to a staggering 8000 euros for the laser pen.

The fact that the Danish national anthem was also booed by England fans could gain a further financial penalty too.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final match between England and Denmark (2-1), played on 7 July at Wembley Stadium, London”, said UEFA.

In TV footage on ITV a green light was seen to flicker across Schmeichel’s face shortly before Kane took the penalty. The goalie was able to save this, but Kane then kicked the ball from close range and scored the winning goal in extra time.

