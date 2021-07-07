This year’s Miss Gibraltar 2021 will be the 2019 runner up

Newly crowned Janice Sampere
ANXIOUS to ensure continuity with Miss World, this year’s Miss Gibraltar 2021 will be the 2019 runner up.

Due to the pandemic, it was decided that the Miss Gibraltar Pageant should not be held for safety’s sake.

A decision was then made that with commitments to both charities and the annual Miss World competition, it was important that Gibraltar continue to be represented.

To that end therefore and for the first time, the 1st Princess (runner up to Celine Bolaños Miss Gibraltar 2019) should assume the title of Miss Gibraltar 2021.

A unique crowning ceremony took place in the Mayor’s Parlour at City Hall on Tuesday July 6 where Janice Sampere was officially crowned Miss Gibraltar 2021 by Gibraltar Mayor, Christian Santos.

Miss Sampere will represent the Rock in the 70th Anniversary Miss World Final which will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico on December 16 2021 this year depending on the situation with regards to Covid-19 infection.


It was in 2009 that Kaiane Loise Aldorino after being named Miss Gibraltar, won the Miss World title in Johannesburg South Africa and in view of this success, the organisers of the competition wanted to ensure that Gibraltar continued to be represented in the international competition.

In the meantime, the Miss Gibraltar Office has indicated that it would like to invite any charity, entity or organisation wanting to have Miss Gibraltar support their fundraising initiatives or event to contact the office on +350 200 67236 or email [email protected].

