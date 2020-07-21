Miss Gibraltar 2020 Pageant Cancelled

THE Miss Gibraltar Pageant 2020 which is sponsored by the Gibraltar Ministry of Culture has been cancelled and will be rescheduled for 2021.

Miss Gibraltar 2019, Celine Bolaños, will continue undertaking the duties of Miss Gibraltar until a new Miss Gibraltar is crowned.

According to a ministry spokesperson, part of the reason for postponing the event is the organisers’ desire to provide the contestants with a proper Miss Gibraltar experience, to allow for the participants to be well prepared for the show.

In addition, it was considered important for the winner to be well placed to represent the Rock at the Miss World Finals later this year.

The hard decision to postpone the show was taken in the light of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, with the safety of all participants in mind.

More information will be made available at a later date, especially whether Miss Gibraltar 2019 will represent the Rock again should Miss World 2020 go ahead.