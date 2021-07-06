Thousands of people gather across Spain to condemn Samuel’s murder

Thousands of people have gathered in cities across Spain to condemn Samuel’s murder. Samuel was murdered in A Coruna and was beaten to death in what is considered to be a homophobic attack.

Over 70 towns in Spain have seen protests to condemn the murder of Samuel Luiz, aged 24, in A Coruna. Samuel had his whole life to live and was working as a nursing assistant helping others. He had been out with his friend Lina and the pair had decided to make a video call to another friend Vanessa and this was when everything went wrong.

One of the slogans heard at the rallies is “Samuel, brother, you are not alone”.

Various LGTBIQ+ associations across Spain called for people to unite and demonstrate against the horrific homophobic murder. Thousands of people took to the streets on Monday, July 5, to condemn discrimination and the shocking crime which took place at the weekend when the young man was bludgeoned to death.

Cities across Spain including Salamanca, Vigo, Valencia, Oviedo, Gijon and Cartagena saw people fill the streets in Monday’s protests and everywhere the message was the same “Justice for Samuel”.

In A Coruña Samuel’s friends joined the protests. “Thank you for the involvement and the warmth you are giving us, we want justice because they have murdered our friend and these things should not happen,” said a friend.

Samuel fought for his life over two hours, before tragically he lost his battle. Samuel’s friends paid tribute and said Samuel was: “the best person we could have, he looked after everyone. We can’t believe what has just happened.”

