Cummings says Boris Johnson admits it’s ludicrous he’s PM

Former top adviser Dominic Cummings has hit out at Boris Johnson again claiming that Johnson “regularly admits it’s ludicrous he’s prime minister”.

Cummings also claims that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unable to tell the difference “between truth and lies”. He claims that Johnson “lies so blatantly, so naturally, so regularly” that there is “no real distinction”.

Cummings was forced from his role at number 10 last year and since then he has hit out at Johnson several times. Cummings has defended his initial decision to join the Prime Minister’s team in 2019 even though he thought Johnson was “unfit to be PM”.

According to the former adviser, Johnson “regularly admits it’s ludicrous he’s prime minister” said Cummings in a blog.

Cummings has hit out at Johnson on his Substack website, which is open to paying subscribers. He claims the PM is “hopeless at bureaucratic infighting,” and “routinely says and does things so foolish that people are open-mouthed”.

Cummings agreed to be Johnson’s senior adviser in 2019 and has defended the decision. He believed that Johnson’s “ignorance of Whitehall” and his “desire to enjoy himself rather than work hard” gave a “very weird opportunity to force through certain important things that the system left to itself won’t do”.

“Precisely because he doesn’t know what he’s doing, we may be able to get him to agree things ‘the system’ will think are ‘extreme’ but we think are necessary,” added Cummings.

“As often in politics the immediate prospect of a second referendum and Corbyn – with all the misery, poverty and damage to democracy this would bring – outweighed calculations about the distant future.”

