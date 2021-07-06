Former Hollyoaks star in hospital with ‘horrific’ Covid

Former Hollyoaks star Stephanie Davis spent the weekend in hospital suffering from “horrific” Covid.

The 28-year-old actress was admitted to hospital on Friday and has been hooked up to an intravenous drip. She needed an oxygen mask and has been on painkillers too. She took social media to share a series of videos from hospital.

The star is considered to be at high risk as she has underlying asthma and was not able to be vaccinated against COVID due to allergies and the possible risk of anaphylaxis, explained her spokesperson.

Davis appeared in Hollyoaks from 2010 to 2019 and played Sinead O’Connor. She took to social media and posted from her hospital bed on Friday. “Last night I got a bit of a headache before bed and my sinuses – I woke up so ill and I had to call an ambulance basically”, said Davis.

“I’ve tested positive for Covid. I feel like I’ve been run over. The worst part is that my skin – my front and back and my skin – I can’t touch my skin and it’s killing me.

“I’m in so much pain. Oh my God, this is horrible. It happens so quick. I basically woke up and I couldn’t move.”

Davis also gave an update to fans on Monday morning: “I think I’m anxious as well because I’m getting the camera put down today, hopefully that’ll see what’s causing me all the pain.

“I’m going to come off this [social media] now and I just want to get myself better. My messages have been crazy so thanks very much for that.

“I’m all right, I’m just in pain,”

“I’m just sick of being in pain now.”

She also encouraged fans to stay safe. “Please stay safe, wear your masks, wash your hands. This is absolutely horrific” said Davis.

