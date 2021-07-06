Costa del Sol hotels expect 750,000 more stays in August

Hoteliers on the Costa del Sol expect 750,000 more stays in August, if UK lifts restrictions on “freedom day”, July 19.

If the restrictions are lifted on July 19 then the Costa del Sol expects around 100 million euros to be brought into the coastal area by British tourists. They also expect that hotel occupancy rates could shoot up to 62 per cent. The optimistic predictions do not stop there though, and more establishments are expected to open on the Costa del Sol if the restrictions in the UK are lifted.

The Association of Hoteliers Association of the Costa del Sol (Aehcos) are hopeful that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will go ahead and lift restrictions on July 19 which will bring in floods of Brit travellers to Spain. Johnson gave a press conference yesterday in the UK, and now Spain is hopeful that soon the Brits will return en masse.

At the moment Costa del Sol hotels are losing millions of euros and hundreds of thousands of stays according to Executive Committee of Aehcos. If the UK follow through with freedom day on July 19 Aehcos expect overnight stays to increase dramatically.

“In August alone, we will probably increase the number of overnight stays by 750,000, which will represent almost 100 million euros, reaching occupancy levels for next month of between 60 and 62 percent,” said the Executive Committee of Aehcos, as reported Europa Press.

In a normal, non-pandemic year, three out of every 10 passengers that head to Malaga’s airport on the Costa del Sol are from the UK.

