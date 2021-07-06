Air Force Captain saves a woman from drowning on a Mallorca beach

Air Force Captain saves a 70-year-old woman from drowning on a beach in Spain’s Mallorca.

Captain Marta Fernandez Yecora is a nurse from the 49th Wing of Palma de Mallorca’s Son San Juan Air Base. She quickly stepped in when a 70-year-old woman was fighting for her life on Saturday, July 3. The elderly woman was pulled from the water and it was obvious that she had been drowning.

The accident took place on Mallorca’s Illetas beach, when the elderly woman was discovered to be floating in the water and unconscious. She was quickly transferred to the shore where Captain Fernandez Yecora began to resuscitate her. The captain is a SAR helicopter crew member from the 801st Squadron.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The captain worked hard to resuscitate the elderly woman using equipment from the beach’s lifeguards. Shortly after the resuscitation attempt began the woman started to react, but she remained unconscious and was finding it difficult to breathe.

The resuscitation attempt was soon joined by two doctors who helped out until an ambulance arrived along with members of the local police force. The woman was taken to the Miramar Polyclinic and was admitted for further observations.

Captain Fernandez Yecora is just one of the nurses who are part of the Air Force SAR helicopter crews and she has gone through significant training to support rescue attempts of people both on land and at sea, as reported la Noncion.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.