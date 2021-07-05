Torremolinos raises the Blue Flags on its beaches

TORREMOLINOS town hall proudly raises the Blue Flags, and the ‘Q for Quality’ flags, on four of its beaches



José Ortiz, the mayor of the Malaga municipality of Torremolinos, accompanied by Maribel Baeza, the councilor for Beaches, along with members of the municipal corporation, has today, Monday 5, personally raised the Blue Flag in the Los Alamos area of the town, as well as the ‘Q for Quality’ flag.

Simultaneously, both flags were also raised on three other beaches in the popular Costa del Sol holiday resort: at Playamar, Bajondillo, and La Carihuela beaches, a recognition that officially verifies the quality, service, and safety of the coastline of the town for another year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As the mayor pointed out, “Years ago we have been concerned about obtaining these certifications that endorse the work of the administration and the commitment of the commercial and business fabric of the town. But now, it is more important if possible, because national and international travellers seek that security point that we are able to offer, with all the guarantees and to which these certifications are added”.

Adding, “We are leaders and a tourist reference in Andalucia and Spain, and thanks to certifications such as the Blue Flag and the Q for Quality, we will continue to be a destination to trust”.

Councilor Maribel Baeza continued, “The coastline of Torremolinos is more than ready to receive tourists, and the beaches and beach bars, together with the quality of our waters, are a benchmark. We are very satisfied with the growth of visitors that the town has experienced in recent weeks”.

As Torremolinos raises their flags, on top of these recognitions, is also added the Safe Tourism certificate, which is endorsed by the Institute for Spanish Tourist Quality (ICTE), and marks the municipality as a safe destination, with an international seal that guarantees safety, and compliance with current health guidelines, to be a top destination for the reception of tourists, as reported by 101tv.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.