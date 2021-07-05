Andalucia deploys a ‘reactivation plan’ to recover German tourism

ANDALUCIA deploys a ‘reactivation plan’ to recover tourism from Germany. The region will increase its visibility in the German market with a reactivation plan that includes communication and marketing actions with the main German travel agencies to recover this segment.

As reported by Turismo Andaluz in a statement, from the beginning of July and until the end of the year it has been developing a campaign to reactivate the region as a destination for German tourists together with the main travel agencies in the country, with the aim of increasing visibility in this market. Due to the pandemic, German travel agencies almost completely paralyzed their activity, although now, with the increase in vaccination, there is confidence in an increase in travel.

For this reason, the Ministry of Tourism has designed a strategy together with Global Communication Experts, which will act as an intermediary with German operators. Marketing actions will be carried out and a communication plan will be developed in the online and offline distribution channels of the travel agencies of the rtk groups, belonging to the QTA alliance, the largest in Europe, and TSS for the promotion and reactivation of Andalucia as a travel destination and the marketing of its main products. Both groups, rtk and TSS, comprise about 80% of the travel agencies in the country, so their anticipated influence on the travel decision of German end-users is remarkable.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by Andalucia Informacion, the German market is expected to register a significant increase in trips in the coming months, and experts predict that travellers continue to consult and book through tourist intermediaries, so working on recovery together with agencies is necessary at this time.