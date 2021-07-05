Hundreds of migrants attempt Channel crossing as tougher penalties announced

Hundreds of migrants attempt to cross the channel as tougher penalties are announced.

On Sunday alone border Force officials intervened in multiple incidents which involved over 200 people heading for the UK according to the Home Office. French authorities also reported preventing over 200 people from reaching the UK too.

So far during 2021 a staggering near 6000 people have made their way across the English Channel in small boats. The journey is perilous and people are risking their lives to make the crossing.

“We are seeing an unacceptable rise in dangerous and unnecessary small boat crossings because illegal migration across Europe has led to a significant increase of migrants in northern France seeking to enter the UK illegally” said Dan O’Mahoney, Clandestine Channel Threat Commander.

“The Government continues to target the criminal gangs who are responsible for these illegal crossings at every level with intelligence and surveillance, and the joint work with France means we have doubled the number of police officers on the ground in France who are intercepting the crossings and arresting the gangs behind this trade.”

The Home Office have announced plans for heavier prison sentences for migrants along with people smugglers, as part of the Nationality and Borders Bill. The bill is due to be read in the House of Commons tomorrow, Tuesday, July 6.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill contains vital measures to fix the UK’s broken asylum system” said Priti Patel, the Home Secretary.

“Our new plan for immigration is fair but firm.

“We will welcome people through safe and legal routes whilst preventing abuse of the system, cracking down on illegal entry and the criminality associated with it” added Patel.

