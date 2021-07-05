Ryanair orders passengers to wear face masks on all flights even after law ends all

In news which will surprise many holidaymakers, Ryanair orders passengers to wear face masks on all flights even after law ends.

Ryanair have announced that customers will still have to wear masks even after the government remove the nationwide requirement to wear them. It is expected that Prime Minister Boris Johnson will soon announce that masks can be removed later this month.

Masks will be required on all Ryanair flights regardless of the destination. Boris Johnson is expected to announce at this evening’s press conference that masks will be able to be removed later in July.

“In order to protect the health of our passengers and crew, the use of face masks will still be mandatory across all Ryanair flights, regardless of the departing/destination country,” said a spokesman for the budget airline when talking to the BBC.

Johnson is expected to announce later today that mask wearing will become voluntary from July 19, which is being named by many as freedom day. It is expected that masks will still be mandatory in a few select places such as hospitals, care homes and GP surgeries though.

Many people in the UK are eager to see the end of compulsory mask wearing and this includes Chancellor Rishi Sunak. “I don’t particularly want to wear a mask. I don’t think a lot of people enjoy doing it,” said Sunak.

Ryanair has seen business pick up recently after bookings have surged for summer. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has severely affected travel across the world but Ryanair saw passenger numbers rise dramatically in June. Ryanair had nearly 40,000 flights in June alone.

Thank you for reading, and don't forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.