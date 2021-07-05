Granada house fire claims man’s life

A house fire in Granada has tragically left one man dead in his own home.

The body of a 60-year-old man was discovered by the emergency services after a house fire in Granada was put out. The fire occurred in the Granada municipality of Benalua, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia.

The fire broke out on Sunday morning and emergency services received a call at around 02.15 hours. The emergency services were alerted to smoke which was spotted coming out of the ground floor flat in Calle Azucarera, in the town of Benalua. The town is located in the north of the Granada province.

Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene of the fire. The Guadix fire brigade, the Guardia Civil and the health services all attended the scene of the incident, as reported 20 minutes.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze at the house but sadly once the fire was put out they discovered the body of a 60-year-old man inside the house. The necessary judicial protocols have now been activated.


In other tragic Spanish news, tragedy struck as a 69-year-old man fell into a swimming pool in Almeria’s Albox.

Despite best efforts to resuscitate the man sadly nothing could be done to save his life. A 69-year-old man has sadly died after he fell into a swimming pool in the Almeria town of Albox, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucia, an emergency service attached to the Regional Ministry of the Presidency, Public Administration and Interior of the Junta de Andalucia.

Emergency services were quickly mobilised and the local police of Albox along with the Guardia Civil and the Empresa Publica de Emergencias Sanitarias EPES, rushed to the scene of the accident. The tragedy occurred at a farmhouse which is located in the municipality of Albox, in Spain’s Almeria.


