Katie Price unrecognisable after Brazilian bum lift and full body liposuction

Katie Price has been left looking unrecognisable after heading off to Turkey for a Brazilian bum lift and full body liposuction.

The 42-year-old former glamour model has been left looking bruised and battered after going under the knife for a staggering five procedures, all for cosmetic purposes. Katie has been left with a bloody nose and two black eyes after her surgeries, but she is said to be pleased with the results.

Katie now cannot wait to get back home again to her family. According to The Sun someone close to Katie has commented on the painful surgery that Katie has undergone. “Katie is in horrendous pain after undergoing a BBL where they put fat into your bum, eye lift to give her a slight cat eye look, lip lift for a fuller pout, liposuction on her thighs and legs, under her rib cage and back, and scarring from her previous facelift fixed”, said the source.

They added: “Despite the pain, Katie’s thrilled the operation went to plan.

“She saw a top doctor in Turkey at the Comfort Zone Clinic and has been looked after extremely well.

“She has been recovering for a few weeks in a villa with a pool but can’t wait to get home to see her kids.

“Katie is very swollen and bruised but says she is really happy and feels like the old Katie again.”

Last month Katie was slammed for leaving her son Harvey at home while jetting off to have cosmetic surgery in red list country, Turkey.

The former model, left Harvey and headed off for Turkey with fiancé Carl Woods, even though Turkey is on the UK’s red list.

Katie took to Instagram while she was recovering from her surgery in Turkey and posted a throwback photo of her and Harvey. She captioned the snap and said: “The best cuddles are from your babies❤️”.

Katie was slammed by one fan though who took offence at her jetting off to have full body liposuction and leaving Harvey at home. Most of her fans though were supportive and shared caring messages. Harvey had been left under specialist care while his mum was away.

