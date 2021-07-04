Valencia plans to start vaccinating 30-year-olds from Monday

The Valencian Community starts the mass vaccination of the population aged between 30 and 39-years-old on Monday.

On Saturday, July 3, the Ministry of Health in Spain’s Valencia region began to send an SMS message to everyone in the population aged between 30 and 39 years old, asking them to inform the Ministry of the periods in which they would not be in the community on the Vacation Agenda.

Valencia’s health and vaccination centres plan to administer a total of 451,816 doses of the vaccine against covid-19 throughout the week, reports the Generalitat.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Specifically, the Pfizer vaccine will be used to administer 205,608 doses, most of them to people aged 49-30 years old, both for first and second doses. The rest will be used to complete the AstraZeneca vaccination schedule for people under 60 years of age, as well as for other age groups.

At the same time, the community said that it will continue with the immunisation of the population between 40 and 49 years old, that is for those who already have an appointment.

55,066 doses of Moderna’s formula will be used, with the vast majority intended for first and second doses of people between 40-59 years, although doses have also been reserved for private companies new first-line health workers.

Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen vaccine will be administered in 31,154 doses, mainly for the reuptake of people who did not receive their vaccine for any reason and their group has already been closed.

Finally, Valencia plans to start vaccinating with the AstraZeneca vaccine and will be used mainly to complete the regimen of people over 60 years of age already inoculated with their dose of this vaccine, a total of 159,988 doses.

In all cases, contact is made by phone call and/or through a message to the mobile phone indicating the date, time and place of the vaccination. If the data is not updated, it can be modified at http://coronavirus.san.gva.es/es/web/vacunacion/datos-contacto

The appointment received on the mobile can also be retrieved or consulted through the GVA + Salut application, available for both iOS, Android and Huawei, or on the web at http://www.san.gva.es/cita_previa/citaprevia_general_val. html.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.