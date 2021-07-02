Restrictions this weekend in Valencia because of Covid

RESTRICTIONS have been extended until July 15 in Valencia with the recommendation of masks in the open air and a call for prudence this weekend.

Yesterday, July 1, the community in Valencia registered the highest number of new daily infections in the past four months. The accumulated incidence of Covid-19 has seen a spike to 120 positives per 100,000 inhabitants and is fast approaching a high risk of spreading the virus, according to official data from the Ministry of Health.

Most of these outbreaks are in the younger population, as the Generalitat hopes to begin vaccinating people under thirty from the second week of August due to the lack of doses to advance the deadlines.

Due to these latest figures, the government chaired by Ximo Puig is keeping restrictions in force, extending them to July 15, and recommends of the use masks in the open air, calling for prudence in the population.

According to ABC, these will be the main measures in place this weekend, July 3 and 4, to prevent the spread of Covid in the Valencian community.

Until July 15, bars, restaurants and terraces will maintain their closing hours at one in the morning. The capacity will be at 50 per cent indoors and a two-metre distance between tables. Terraces will be at full capacity with a 1.5-metre distance between tables. The use of the bar is prohibited and the maximum number of people allowed at a table will be ten.

Pubs, discos and dance halls will have to close at 2am, and there will be a maximum capacity of 50 per cent indoors, with a two-metre distance between tables with six people allowed at each. The total capacity on terraces will be ten people per table and with a distance of 1.5 metres. Dancing and karaoke are still banned.

Although the central government regulations now allow for the public to not have to wear masks outdoors, the Generalitat Valenciana officially recommends its use outdoors except on beaches and natural areas.

