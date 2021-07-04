Man injured in Alicante canal car crash

A man has been injured after his car fell into the water in an Alicante canal.

The accident which left the car upside down in a water canal occurred on Sunday, July 4, in the early hours of the morning. A man was left slightly injured after his car fell into the canal in the area of the Saladar neighbourhood according to the Provincial Fire Brigade Consortium. The neighbourhood is in Alicante’s Almoradi.

The incident which left the car upside down occurred at about 00.20 hours on Sunday morning and the accident happened near the exit to a bridge in the Saladar neighbourhood. According to the Fire Brigade the car was left upside down after it fell into a canal and it took several hours to remove the car, as reported Europa Press.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Emergency services quickly rushed to the scene of the accident which was attended by a command and headquarters unit, two rescue vans, a heavy rural pump, a non-commissioned officer, a corporal and a sergeant. Eight members of the Almoradi and Orihuela fire stations also attended.

Local police officers from the towns of Dolores and Catral also rushed to the scene to help out. The Fire Brigade asked the water syndicate to help out and drain the canal to help with the rescue. The vehicle was successfully extracted from the canal.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.