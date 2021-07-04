Benidorm Palace makes spectacular comeback on the Costa Blanca

Benidorm Palace, the hottest live entertainment venue on the Costa Blanca, has made a spectacular comeback with a sell-out premiere of Terra – an exhilarating tribute to Mother Earth.

The second show in the four-part Elements series, following on from the hugely successful Aqua, Terra takes the audience on a breathtaking musical journey around the different corners of the earth in an exuberant celebration of civilisations and culture.

Benidorm Palace was forced to close twice in the last 15 months due to restrictions rolled out across Spain – the first time the doors have been closed to the public in 30 years – but raised the roof as it made its return, bigger and better than ever on Saturday as international artists, the resident orchestra and singer Ami welcomed guests for the first time in months.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Delighted to be back in business after a tough year, owner Chrissie Climent said: “It’s wonderful to be back, everyone has worked so hard to put on a fantastic show for the whole family to enjoy”.

Fabulous costumes and incredible choreography is mingled with mind-blowing illusions, aerial dances and acrobatics, ensuring an unforgettable trip around the continents, stopping off in Europe, Africa, Asia, Oceania and north and south America.

Reaffirming its position as the hottest venue around, the dedicated and committed team of performers wowed with a sharp and fresh performance, while Chrissie’s son David, an incredibly talented internationally-acclaimed magician, brought gasps of disbelief from the crowd as he pulled off spectacular illusions.

The Palace’s remodelled stage with sophisticated high-tech mobile screen, 50 metres wide and seven metres high, now boasts 250 sqm of custom-made LED HD displays, with an 8 K resolution, unveiled at the weekend.

“Combining lighting, video, sound and special effects, scenic and architectural elements, we want to give our audience an experience that reflects the latest trends in popular culture, music, costume design, choreography and multimedia.”

The Terra experience can be enjoyed until Saturday, August 3 and to book tickets, it is recommended to contact Benidorm Palace box office on 965 851 660 or visit www.benidormpalace.com ticketmaster. These are the official ticket outlets, and any others should be avoided.

Every effort has been made to ensure health and safety at the Palace, with social distancing and hand sanitiser and masks must be worn when not seated.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.