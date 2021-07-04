Missing young girl’s body found in the San Juan reservoir in Madrid

The body of the missing young girl who disappeared in Madrid’s San Juan reservoir has sadly been found.

Clara who was said to be nine years old disappeared on Tuesday, June 29, at the reservoir in Madrid. According to Efe, sources who are close the investigation say that the girl’s body has been found.

After the young girl went missing last week and the Guardia civil, Red Cross, Fire Brigade and civil protection officers had been searching the area in a bid to find her. As reported La Sexta, the search focused on the area where the family believed that she had disappeared.

Initial reports said that the girl was 10 years old but this was later changed to say that she was only nine years old, and that she had not been wearing a life vest when she entered the water.

Clara had been in the boat with other children and an elderly relative when it was discovered that she had somehow entered the water and disappeared.

When Clara fell into the water she had not been wearing a life vest but no one knows how she managed to fall in the water, and she was not the only child on the boat to not have a life jacket.

According to 20 Minutos the boat was a: “Zodiac-type electric boat that had ‘a platform attached to the back’, like a kind of wooden board, where several of the children were, while the rest were in the Zodiac.”

When Clara’s aunt, who had been with her on the boat discovered that the young girl had fallen into the water she quickly turned around but the girl disappeared. The area where she disappeared is said to be between 16 and 18 metres deep.

