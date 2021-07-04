Lidl gadget that turns any hose into a drinking fountain for dogs.

Lidl have launched a stunning gadget that can turn any hose into a drinking fountain for dogs, it not only provides them with fresh drinking water but it is also something to keep them amused on hot summer days.

Summer is well and truly here now and both humans and pets alike need to stay well hydrated all the time. It is important to keep your pet pooch hydrated and make sure that they always have clean, fresh water on hand. The summer months in Spain are set to see some extremely high temperatures, and this is where the new gadget comes into its own, keeping your pet pooch cool and hydrated.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Most owners provide their dogs with a water bowl, but on summer days’ pets may find that the water becomes too hot and they can refuse to drink from a bowl.

The German supermarket chain have launched a new gadget which provides an excellent solution. The gadget allows owners to connect a hose pipe to create a water fountain for man’s best friend.

The water fountain gadget is multipurpose and can also wet your dog down and keep them cool. Not only can dogs drink from the fountain they can also play with the water and keep themselves amused during the summer too.

The gadget has a foot pedal so your pet pooch will be able to turn the fountain on himself and it comes with adjustable water pressure and is easy to connect to standard hoses. The gadget only weighs 630 grams and comes in at a price of 9.99 euros.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.