AliExpress opens new physical shop in Barcelona.

AliExpress opened a new ‘AliExpress Plaza’ on Saturday in Spain’s Barcelona.

The new ‘AliExpress Plaza’ can be found in the Gran Vía 2 shopping centre in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat and is sure to delight shoppers in Spain. The store comes from AliExpress which is the online sales platform for the Alibaba Group.

The company are growing their presence in Spain and this is the third shop that they have opened in the country. They also have another shop in Barcelona and one in Madrid too. The company are seeking to strengthen their presence in the territory.

The new store opens with a staggering 800 plus products that are said to be the most popular products that can be bought online using their marketplace. The store comes in at 280 square metres and provides products from both international and national brands. The Barcelona store is stocking products from various categories including technology, televisions, computers and home goods.

Shoppers will be able to get their hands on some stunning discounts until Wednesday, July 7, as the store will have a 20 per cent discount campaign running. There will also be other surprises and raffles too as reported Merca 2.

The new shop follows all coronavirus restrictions in place in Catalonia, and currently has a maximum capacity of only 40 people. The Spanish market is important to the company and the opening of this new shop “is proof of how important this market is for AliExpress” said William Wang, the general manager of AliExpress in Spain, Italy and France.

The company have been growing their presence in Spain for the last two years.

