A plane crash in the southern Philippines leaving 17 troops dead and over 40 hospitalised.

General Cirilito Sobejana told reporters that at least 40 people have been rescued from the burning wreckage of the Lockheed C-130, which crashed as it tried to land on Jolo Island, 1,000km south of the capital Manila, after missing the runway during landing on Sunday, July 4.

Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana said the plane had been carrying 92 people, including three pilots and five other crew members.

“The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city,” said General Sobejana.

Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was no indication of any attack on the plane, but that a crash investigation had not begun and efforts were focused on rescue and treatment.

“It’s very unfortunate. The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed,” added Sobejana.

It was feared that the death toll would climb as desperate rescue efforts continued. Pictures from the scene of the crash on Sunday morning showed bright orange flames and thick grey smoke pouring from the wreckage of the aircraft among trees.

Above, a large column of black smoke rises into the blue sky.

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

