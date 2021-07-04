59 Migrants arrive on the Andalucian Coast.

On Saturday, July 3, 59 migrants arrived on the Andalucian coast with several people requiring hospital treatment.

Saturday saw 59 migrants reach the Andalusian coast after they had sailed through the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea in small boats. 17 of these people arrived in Cadiz and a staggering 42 arrived in Almeria.

In Almeria, National police officers transferred nearly 30 migrants after their boats reached the coast. According to the Red Cross three of these people needed to be treated in hospital.

13 people were transported to the port of Garrucha by Salvamento Maritimo. The transfer occurred when they were located seven miles south of the port.

In Spain’s Cadiz, 17 people arrived in port of Algeciras and 10 of these people were transferred by Spanish Armed Forces early on Sunday morning. The other seven people were said to be of North African origin and were rescued after they were discovered in an inflatable dinghy which did not have an engine.

According to moncloa.com the Guardia civil told the Maritime rescue that they had detected a dinghy in the Strait of Gibraltar. Shortly after this, Maritime rescue workers were able to help two men who had been on board a small boat. The boat did not even have an engine.

Later in the day Maritime rescue officers were alerted to another boat which needed help. Officers were able to locate the boat and rescued five people. The boat had been travelling with one woman, one child, and three adult males.

