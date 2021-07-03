England destroy Ukraine to set up Wembley semi with Denmark

ENGLAND destroy Ukraine in Rome to set up a Wembley semi-final clash with Denmark



This is it, the last of the Euro 2020 quarter-finals, the big match in Rome’s Olympic Stadium that will decide if England get to play on home soil in the semi-finals against Denmark, who beat the Czech Republic earlier today.

Gareth Southgate’s men came through a gripping test with old foes Germany, in the Round of 16, and are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, while Ukraine squeezed through a tough encounter with Sweden, scoring the winner in the final minute.

Jadon Sancho made his first start, and Chelsea’s Mason Mount was back in the starting eleven, and England could not have wished for a better sight than that of seeing captain Harry Kane netting after only four minutes, as Raheem Sterling fed the ball for Kane to poke into the net for 1-0.

Sancho did what he was brought into the team for and had some great moves down his side of the pitch, but not able to deliver that killer ball in to Kane as England pushed for a second, although Ukraine had their opportunites too, and the England defence had to be on their toes.

The second half started like the first, with a goal to England in the 47th minute, as Luke Shaw fired a sensational cross into the Ukraine penalty area and there was Manchester United defender Harry Maguire who rose high above his marker to head home the second.

It was all England now, Shaw once again the provider down the left, as his pinpoint cross was met by Harry Kane who powred a header into the Ukraine net for 3-0, and game over for sure.

With Rice on a yellow, Southgate clearly took the option of saving him, as for the semi-finals, all yellow cards are cancelled, and on came Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson after 57 minutes, only to net England’s fourth six minutes later, as Mount sent a lovely cross into the box with Henderson all on his own, and headed home his first international goal.

As England totally destroy Ukraine they will now face Denmark at Wembley Stadium next Wednesday 7.

