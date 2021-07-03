Denmark are through to the Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley

DENMARK beat the Czech Republic to set up a semi-final at Wembley next week



The third quarter-final of Euro 2020 took place today, Saturday 3, in the Baku National Stadium, Azerbaijan, with the Czech Republic up against Denmark, both hoping for a semi-final slot next Wednesday 7 at Wembley Stadium, where the winners will play either Ukraine or England.

Both teams had convincing wins in the round of 16, with the Czechs knocking the Netherlands out, while Denmark crushed Wales 4-0, as they recover from that horrifying moment in their first match where Christian Erikson suffered a heart attack on the pitch.

These two have met twice before in previous Euros, with the Czechs victorious on both occasions, but Denmark of course were European champions in 1992.

A dream start for Denmark after just five minutes as Stryger Larsen‘s corner was met by the head of the completely unmarked Thomas Delaney of Dortmund who puts the ball beyond Vaclik for 1-0.

The Danes seemed to want to put the match to bed early doors, as wave after wave hit the Czech defence, but the occasional counter-attack almost caught Denmark out, with both goalkeepers being kept busy, but then, on 42 minutes, Southampton’s Jannik Vestergaard sent Maehle free on the left side, crossing a lovely ball that Dolberg just beat Boril to and buried in the Czech goal for 2-0.

That second goal makes Denmark the second-highest scorer after Spain so far in Euro 2020.

Patrik Schick of Bayer Leverkusen has had his fair share of goals in the tournament, and after 49 minutes, who else got the goal, as Coufal’s pinpoint pass to Schick saw him tuck the ball through the legs of Vestergaard and beyond Kasper Schmeichel, 2-1 Denmark, with the Czech now joint-top scorer with Cristiano Ronaldo.

To be fair to the Czech Republic, they fought so hard for that equaliser, coming close on several occasions, but the Danes held out, and they will now be at Wembley next Wednesday 7 waiting for the winners of the Ukraine versus England match.

