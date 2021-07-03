BIEL GLASSES a small Spanish start-up company has just won a prize for innovation at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona for their glasses aimed at those with low vision.

The founders, a married couple found that there two-year-old son had very poor eyesight and he was diagnosed with low vision which cannot be corrected with normal glasses or operation.

The father Jaume Puig is an electrical engineer and his wife Constanza is a doctor and between them they decided to see how they could help their son to see as he grew.

With a lot of effort and nearly €1 million spent in development, relying on crowd funding and their own investment, they have created a pair of glasses which incorporates computer technology, 3d vision and artificial intelligence to allow anyone with low vision to be able to improve mobility and autonomy.

It’s not a magical set of glasses that allows the user to see everything clearly but works in a way to give them the possibility of identifying obstacles that not only reduces risks of injury and accidents but also gives back freedom to the individual.

Being able to walk, travel alone, recognise signs or reference points and read, are skills that enhance self-confidence and, therefore, personal autonomy.

Biel glasses are not cheap, coming in at around €5,000 per pair but if they can make life easier for a growing child or an adult who has suffered with low vision for years, then they are bound to be helpful.

