ONE of the very first major international exhibitions to suffer from the appearance of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 was the Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona.

As different exhibitors from the Far East started to drop out, it became obvious that the show which is considered the world’s most influential exhibition for the connectivity industry had to be cancelled.

-- Advertisement --



Now however, it is returning to its Barcelona home and will run from June 28 to July 1 with the expectation of some of the industries market leaders exhibiting and attending seminars.

This not planned as a virtual exhibition and is a risk as there is currently no guarantee that it will attract the 2,000 plus exhibitors from 2019 or the more than 100,000 visitors but it is a sign that there is optimism of a return to some form of normality in Spain this Summer.

As so many Asian companies are in the forefront of this mobile and telecommunications industry, the success of MWC depends upon their participation and the reintroduction of long-haul flights to Spain.

With the announcement that the FITUR International Tourism Fair will take place in Madrid from May 19 to 23, Spain seems to be leading Europe in its confidence about the recovery.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mobile World Conference planned to open in Barcelona this June”.