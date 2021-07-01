Covid 19 claims the life of Fernando Domínguez, of Marbella’s local police.

Sadly the life of Fernando Domínguez, one of Marbella’s local police officers, has been claimed by Covid 19.

Fernando Domínguez, aged 51 sadly died early on Wednesday morning after having spent three weeks in the Costa del Sol hospital’s intensive care unit. He had been suffering from COVID 19 and the news of his death has shocked the local community and in particular the local police force.

The burial will take place today, Thursday, July 1, at the cemetery of San Pedro Alcantara at 10:00 am.

The news of Fernando’s death was released on social media by the Independent Police Union of Andalusia (Sip-an). They said a fond farewell to a much loved officer and said: “The damn virus has deprived us of your company, there was no more cheerful and positive companion than you and that did not detract one iota from your professionalism”.

“Today we are all remembering you as you liked best, on your Harley arriving at work.

“Fernando, you have fought like a titan, we are going to miss you a lot and we hope that you are already on your bike on your way to heaven, which I am sure is where you are, we cannot have a better guardian angel than you.

“A hug, my friend, and protect us”.

As reported Malaga Hoy, José Antonio Torrisco who had been a colleague of Fernando’s for many years said: “three weeks in the ICU of the Costa del Sol hospital because he had covid-19 without knowing it and had been vaccinated,

“The severity of the disease came because he apparently had Covid without knowing it and was vaccinated, and that’s when everything got worse.”

