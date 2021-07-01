Heatwave expected this month as sunny weather returns.

Sunny weather is returning to the UK and a heatwave is expected this month.

Things are looking up for July and it is expected that the rain will be less troublesome this month and many areas will see clear skies and warm temperatures. Brits can expect to see highs of 25 degrees Celsius mid-July and as reported The Daily Express, and one forecaster even predicts that a fantastic 30 degrees Celsius could possibly be seen.

According to the Met office Thursday, July 1 to Sunday, July 4, will see many areas blessed with sunshine and dry weather in the south and the west. Parts of Scotland will also see nice weather today, Thursday, July 1.

Eastern and northern England are expected to be hit with heavy showers at times.

Friday and the weekend are expected to be warm and humid, but low pressure systems could bring in unsettled weather and rain showers for many areas.

The Met office predict that for Sunday, July 4 to Tuesday, July 13, showers and thunder could be seen at the start of the week but the second half the week looks much better with eastern and northern areas expected to see plenty of sunshine.

Temperatures in the mid to low 20s are to be expected and north-eastern areas could see even higher temperatures and they and will get the best of the sunshine.

The end of July is expected to be warm or even very warm and temperatures should hit above average for July.

