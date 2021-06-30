The search is on for a missing girl at a reservoir in Spain.

The search is on for the missing girl at the San Juan reservoir in Spain’s Madrid.

The young girl of only 10 years old disappeared after entering the water on a family day out in a boat. The girl was spending the day with her family at Madrid’s San Juan reservoir, in San Martín de Valdeiglesias. It is not currently known whether she fell into the water or jumped in. The girl disappeared on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers from the Guardia Civil’s Special Group of Underwater Activities began searching for the girl after she disappeared in the water. She had been on a boat trip with multiple family members including several children. The family lost track of her after she entered the water, but it is not clear whether she fell or jumped in.

The girl had been at the reservoir with her family when they made a last-minute decision to head to the private club of San Ramón in a zodiac boat.

Rescue services are desperately attempting to find the young girl and the search so far has involved community of Madrid firefighters along with two helicopters from the Special High Altitude Rescue Group. Forestry officers have also been searching the shore of the reservoir for any signs of the missing girl.

The Guardia Civil also have also added a further helicopter to the search mission as reported El Espanol.

