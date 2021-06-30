Man arrested in Kuwait for complaining about the weather.

An Egyptian man has been arrested in Kuwait after he complained about the weather in an online video.

The Egyptian man who is a resident in Kuwait was arrested after he posted a video where he ranted over Kuwait’s run of bad weather. The country is known for its restrictions on freedom of speech and the arrest highlighted this again. Many took to social media to criticise the arrest.

The Ministry of the Interior in Kuwait said that the man behind the video has been arrested as the video was considered to be “offensive”. They also said that the relevant authorities would “take the necessary legal action against him”.

The video was posted on TikTok where the man complained that Kuwait had been hit by a blinding sandstorm lasting for several days. On the video he said: “I’m inside a dust storm right now, I literally can’t see anything in front of me,” as dust can be seen to cover the road like fog.

He added: “Fine, Kuwait, fine,” before swearing in Arabic.

Tens of thousands of people also saw the video on Twitter and many supported the arrested man and posted new videos with insults of the weather. Kuwait is known to depend on migrant labour from the Middle East, Southeast Asia and Africa. These workers are paid extremely low wages and human rights groups have criticised the treatment of these workers who are said to often face deportation too.

