Gogglebox star Pete McGarry died from cancer days after being told he had months to live.

Gogglebox star Pete McGarry’s wife Linda has revealed that Pete sadly died only days after being told that he had six months to live.

The TV star sadly died this weekend aged 71. When Pete died he was comforted by his wife Linda, who also starred on Gogglebox, and was surrounded by members of his family.

Since Pete’s death Linda, aged 71, has confirmed that after being diagnosed with bowel cancer Pete had undergone an operation on the tumour. Sadly though even after the operation he was given six months to live.

Linda told The Sun that: “Pete was a lovely man and I was so lucky to have him for 25 years. I said to him, ‘We’ve not only been 25 years, it’s been day and night with each other.’ He was my life.”

“When they told Pete he only had six months, I said to him, ‘We have done things that nobody else would ever do in a life time.’

“We’ve been to marvellous places. He was so proud of George when he was on Big Brother too.”

Gogglebox on Instagram announced Pete’s death after the weekend and said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that Gogglebox star Pete McGarry passed away at the age of 71 this weekend with his family by his side after a short illness.

“Pete, his wife Linda and her son George originally joined Gogglebox at the start of the second series in 2013. The Clacton couple returned to the show for the seventh series in 2016 and have been series regulars and firm favourites ever since. Pete will be dearly missed by the entire Gogglebox family, cast and crew.

“Our thoughts are with Linda, their children and grandchildren. Since 2000, Pete and Linda have fostered over a hundred children and he is a beloved father, husband and grandfather. The family have asked for privacy at this sad time.”

