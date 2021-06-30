Jihadist arrested with hundreds of manuals on explosives and poison making in Spain.

A jihadist has been arrested in Spain’s Toledo with hundreds of manuals on making poisons and explosives.

The joint operation by the General Information Commissariat (CGI) of the National Police and the National Intelligence Centre (CNI) has arrested a 49-year-old man from Morocco who is considered to be a “dangerous and radicalised jihadist”. The man was arrested on Wednesday and had been living in Santa Olalla in Spain’s Toledo. The jihadist had been in Spain for around 10 years. He was discovered to have hundreds of manuals for training himself as a terrorist.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Officers discovered that he had manuals on making poisons, night combat tactics and even sniper techniques. He also had manuals to show him how to make explosives. Officers were able to successfully hunt the suspect down.

According to El Espanol, sources have confirmed that the man was a lone wolf and did not attend mosque but had strict religious beliefs. He also taken many precautions to avoid being captured.

As reported El Espanol: “The investigators found that this individual had undergone rapid radicalisation through self-consumption of terrorist content on the Internet, which he extracted from repositories managed directly by Daesh, the self-styled Islamic State. Investigators claim that he had even made contact with terrorists in conflict zones.”

He also had in his possession internet material which described how jihadists should behave when arrested by the National Police. Officers had been hunting the man since November, and he had also been spreading jihadist material on social media and urging people to commit terrorist acts.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.