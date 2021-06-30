NOW that there is more freedom to congregate, experience double dinosaur fun this summer in Estepona from July 14.

Almost all children have a fascination with dinosaurs with images from the Flintstones to Jurassic Park causing much hilarity and some sleepless nights.

With schools breaking up, if you are in the vicinity of Estepona between July 14 and August 29, there is a double dose of dinosaurs to excite and educate the young and not so young.

The touring exhibition Dino Expo had to remain dormant during the lockdown but it is back on the road and being set up at the Estepona Parque de los niños c/Eslovenia (close to the bullring) with entry cost €7 for children and €9 for adults.

It has been put together by team of palaeontologists and in this collection, you can see more than 100 full-scale animatronic dinosaurs that aim to recreate the world of these giant animals, which roamed the Earth more than 65 million years ago.

The exhibition is planned as a tour where in addition to experiencing the incredible sensation of seeing dinosaurs in motion, visitors will be able to learn about each of the species thanks to the descriptive panels, making this educational experience a journey in time

There is a special kid’s room where they can become amateur palaeontologists themselves, react with new born dinosaurs and even ride a gentle giant, the triceratops.

If this isn’t enough, the refurbished Estepona Paleontological Museum is also open and is situated just round the corner at the exhibition area of the bullring.

