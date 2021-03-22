ALMOST every child and quite a few adults love the world of dinosaurs and whilst waiting for the next Jurassic Park movie, there is plenty to see at the Estepona Paleontological Museum.

It is situated at the exhibition area of the bullring and the Council has just expanded it and added new lighting, so that some of the exhibits almost jump out at you.

Apart from posters explaining about the remains and reproductions of the various dinosaurs, to give a little thrill to the youngest, a projector with images and sounds evocative of prehistoric times has also been placed in the dinosaur area.

The displays are now divided into five areas and the first, which is dedicated to dinosaurs, has large replicas of some species that were discovered in Argentine Patagonia.

The second area is dedicated to a donated collection of marine molluscs from around the world and the third area is made up of a selection of rocks and minerals where the pieces from Sierra Bermeja take on special importance.

The fourth area is a collection of fossils showing a small paleontological sequence from the Palaeozoic, Mesozoic, and Cenozoic eras and finally the most characteristic part of the museum contains a collection of Pliocene marine invertebrates with an age of between three and five million years.

Within this area you can also see, for example, a coral reef from the Upper Triassic, which are the oldest fossils discovered in Estepona aged 210 million years.

The Paleontological Museum is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 9am to 4pm with free admission but is closed on public holidays.

