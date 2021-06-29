Woman Who Caused Tour De France Pile-Up Has Fled The Country

THE spectator who caused the pile-up at the Tour de France has apparently fled the country.

The woman whose apparent lack of any spatial awareness causing a huge pile-up during Saturday’s Tour De France has apparently fled the country. The news comes as the Tour De France deputy Director, Pierre-Yves Thouault, announced the intent to sue her.

Thouault said that the plans to seek legal action against the woman are “so that the tiny minority of people who do this don’t spoil the show for everyone,” according to Complex.

The woman, who is thought the be of German nationality, has allegedly taken a flight out of the country and currently cannot be located. Cycling Weekly claims that French authorities are now looking to track the woman down through Facebook, as French newspaper L’Equipe says she could receive a year-long prison sentence and a fine of €14,900 (£12,803) as punishment.

Footage that has been seen all over the world showed her holding a sign made out of cardboard that read “Allez Opi-Omi,” which reportedly translated to “Come on, grandpa and grandma.” She held the sign so far out into the road that German cyclist Tony Martin clipped it, causing a massive pile-up of competitors.

There was another horror crash incident yesterday, Monday 28, on the third stage of the Tour de France. As the pack approached the home straight and the finish line, bunched together in a sprint with Australian rider Caleb Ewan from the UCI WorldTeam Lotto–Soudal team was seen to come into contact with the wheel of Belgian rider Tim Merlier’s bike. He took down both himself and Slovakian, Peter Sagan, of the UCI WorldTeam Bora–Hansgrohe team in the resulting accident.

