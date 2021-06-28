Another Horror Crash In Tour De France

ANOTHER Horror Crash Today In Tour De France as two riders collide near the finish line

There was another horror crash incident today, Monday 28, on the third stage of the Tour de France, as the pack approached the home straight and the finish line, bunched together in a sprint, with Australian rider Caleb Ewan from the UCI WorldTeam Lotto–Soudal team seen to come into contact with the wheel of Belgian rider Tim Merlier’s bike, clipping it, taking down both himself and Slovakian Peter Sagan of the UCI WorldTeam Bora–Hansgrohe team in the resulting accident.

Merlier won the stage, but his victory for the Alpecin–Fenix team, in his debut on the Tour, was overshadowed by the accident, with Ewan not on the riders’ list of finishers, and his teammate Thomas De Gendt seemed to think he had suffered a broken collarbone in the crash.

Mark Cavendish, Britain’s former cycling world champion – considered one of the greatest road sprinters of all time – currently racing for UCI WorldTeam Deceuninck–Quick-Step, told Eurosport after the race, “Although I didn’t get to sprint today, I think I was lucky. I just saw Caleb and he doesn’t look in a good way, so I hope he’s OK”.

In an accident-packed day, earlier crashes saw Tadej Pogacar, Geraint Thomas, Primoz Roglic, Jack Haig all going to the tarmac in nasty incidents.

SunSport reported earlier today that prosecutors in Brittany have launched a criminal enquiry, and the police are searching for the woman, who caused the massive accident on the opening day of the Tour when she stepped out in front of the peloton holding up a cardboard sign, before fleeing from the scene, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

