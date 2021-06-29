ON June 29, the Balearic Government announced that a new Balearic airline UEP FLY will start inter-island flights from July 15.

According to Minister of Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí the entry into the inter-island market of this new company, very good news because it will improve connectivity between the islands.

Currently, inter-island flights are undertaken by two airlines: Air Nostrum and Air Europa with 59 return trips Palma-Menorca and 75 round trips Palma-Ibiza weekly.

UEP FLY will start operating from 15 July with three daily round trips between Palma and Ibiza and two between Palma and Menorca increasing weekly connections to Menorca by 51 per cent and Ibiza by 28 per cent.

The company currently has three ATR 72 twin-propeller aircraft, which are environmentally sustainable, with a capacity for 68 passengers.

Majority shareholder in the new airline is Swiftair, a Spanish company with 35 years of history dedicated to cargo transport, passenger transport for other airlines, as well as charter flights and has worked with Air Europa on the inter-island routes in the past.

Once underway, the company plans, to increase the number of daily flights as well as to expand destinations that connect the Balearic Islands with the peninsula.

