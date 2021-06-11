GERMAN tourists can enjoy first class luxury as Lufthansa are flying 747s and A350s to Palma Mallorca in July.

Lufthansa has apparently seen a 25-fold increase in flight bookings to Palma between April and the beginning of June 2021 so as a result, the airline is responding with “extraordinary measures” to increase capacity between Germany and the popular vacation destination.

The airline normally flies Airbus A321s to Palma but in July it will fly wide body jets to the destination over peak summer travel on the following dates;

Lufthansa will operate a Boeing 747-8 between Frankfurt and Palma on July 17, 24, 31, and August 7 with flight numbers LH1152/1153.

It will also will operate an Airbus A350-900 between Munich and Palma on July 31 with flight numbers LH2658/2659 and for these flights it vows to offset the additional CO2 emissions.

Lufthansa’s cross Europe flights normally consist of two cabins with business class using normal economy seats with the centre seat blocked off. and better service.

According to onemileatatime.com Lufthansa’s 747-8s (some of which are only six years old) are in a four cabin configuration and A350-900s are in a three cabin configuration so that means that some passengers will be in for super treatment.

On the 747s apart from dedicated first and business class there are even flat bed seats also the ned to put your feet up for a two hour flight may be one step too far.

Although some carriers such as BA and Virgin Atlantic. retired their 747s when the virus hit, Lufthansa only removed its 747-400s and most A380s but kept the upgraded 747-8s.

