RESIDENTS can now expect a better service as Work has been completed on upgrading the Marratxi Local Police HQ.

At a cost of €160,000, the Marratxi Council has seen the completion of the refurbishment of the Local Police headquarters.

The works have consisted of improving access to the public by removing some barriers and internally, the changing rooms, both female and male, have also been expanded, with new bathrooms and showers.

The refurbishment is also due to the need to adapt the facilities to the needs of the staff which currently consists of 58 people who needed a more spacious and more versatile building.

The mayor of Marratxí, Miquel Cabot when officially declaring the completion of the work on the Local Police barracks said “We have adapted the facilities so that the police are in better condition and the public will also enjoy more accessible facilities. In addition, we are grateful for the subsidy granted to us by the Consell de Mallorca to be able to carry out the reform.”

The works, have been carried out in recent months in two phases in order not to alter the day to day running of the force and so as not to cause difficulties for members of the public.

In the first phase, the accesses to the barracks and offices were refurbished and in the second phase, the men’s changing room and all the police offices on the ground floor, as well as the cell room, were refurbished.

In addition, direct access to the administrative part has been created in order to improve access to the public and the signage of the barracks has been painted and modernised.

The Councillor for Citizen Security and the Interior, Pedro López, emphasised that this reform “aims to modernise the barracks and adapt it to current needs with a staff of 58 members compared to the 15 that existed when these barracks first came into operation.”

