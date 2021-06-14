THANKS to the general improvement in the incidence of Covid-19, the Railway Park and Museum (CFVM) in Marratxi will reopen on June 26.

Located in the municipal district of Marratxí about 6 km from the municipality of Palma, being accessible by the general road from Palma to Inca MA-13a Km 9.9 but access to vehicles is restricted to participating members but vehicles with registered disabled passengers will be admitted prior to advance notice being given.

The complex is housed on a 25,000 square meter plot that boasts a scale railway circuit as well as a railway and industrial museum and the park will be open most days until 2pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Entrance to the venue and the museum is free, although if anyone wishes to ride any of the trains, there is a fee which goes towards the upkeep of the entire facility.

Since it has been closed for around 18 months, volunteers and staff have been able, subject to all health restrictions, to spend some time in updating the exhibits and making sure that the trains and carriages are in top condition for when visitors return.

Given the large dimensions of the park, a maximum capacity for general visits is not initially set, although visitors must maintain a strict separation of 1.5 metres in the queue prior to boarding the trains, and must follow the instructions of the CFVM staff at all times

People belonging to the same family or coexistence group may sit together in the same wagon. The rest will be seated separately in each car.

Thank you for reading ‘Railway Park and Museum (CFVM) in Marratxi will reopen on June 26.’