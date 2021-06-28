Temperatures Reach 36 Degrees This Monday In The Axarquia Region.

The heat has intensified in the Axarquia region over the last 24 hours. According to the State Meteorological Agency’s (AEMET) forecasts, the wind shirfted west to northwest late Sunday afternoon, creating conditions favorable for the appearance of terral and higher temperatures in some sections of the region.

It will be felt more severely in the Axarquia today (June 28). Despite this, the region remains outside of weather warnings for high temperatures for the time being. The AEMET has issued a yellow warning for Monday on the Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce Valley in Malaga, where the temperatures may reach 37 degrees.

The Axarquia region’s inland areas will have the highest temperatures, while the coastal strip and eastern area will experience cooler temperatures. Thus, 36 degrees is forecasted for La Viuela; 35 degrees for Alcaucn and Benamargosa; 34 degrees for Vélez-Málaga, Periana, Almáchar, and Riogordo; 33 degrees for Rincón de la Victoria and Comares; 32 degrees for Colmenar and Iznate; 31 degrees for Algarrobo, Cómpeta, and Frigiliana; 30 degrees for Torrox; and 29 degrees for N Along the coast, the westerly wind will also blow with powerful gusts. Tuesday’s wind will shift to the east during the day, lowering temperatures to around 30 degrees, however the humidity will make the environment more steamy.

The AEMET anticipates partly cloudy or clear sky for Monday in Axarquia. Temperatures will dip inland and rise at the coast, with maximum temperatures remaining stable locally. Winds will come from the west, becoming severe at times in the afternoon along the shore.

