Rincon provides brand new transmission system for Local Police.

The Rincón de la Victoria Town Hall has renewed the transmission system of the Local Police with new equipment that will significantly improve the quality of communications, and therefore the services of the officers on the street.

According to the Councillor for Public Safety, Borja Ortiz (PP), “this is a historic proposal of the Local Police unions who demanded the change of the current analogue equipment, which is more than 16 years old, to digital”.

“The correct functioning of communications is essential for the safety of the police itself and the efficiency of the service to the public, and our aim is to continue renewing and modernising the Local Police with the plan to expand and improve the facilities of the Headquarters,” says Ortiz.

The Mayor of Rincón de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), highlighted “the commitment of this government team to continue working to improve the day-to-day work and working conditions of our Local Police”, adding that “this commitment translates into the support we provide as an Administration”.

Salado reiterated his thanks “for the continuous effort made by our police in carrying out their work”.

This new DMR digital transmission method significantly increases the quality of transmissions, enables their recording, and geolocates the various devices.

The new equipment includes 55 portable devices equipped with location and Bluetooth technology, two repeaters, and 55 handheld microphones.

The chief inspector of the Local Police. Francisco Javier Casanova, highlighted the importance of this new transmission system “for the sound quality, the recording of conversations for greater transparency, the geolocation of the devices, and that in the event of a catastrophe they are autonomous, independent and functional, and lastly and very importantly, that each police officer has their own individual equipment”.

As reported by Axarquia Plus