Love Island 2021 Contestants Line Up For Sneak Preview.

The first couplings of the new series of Love Island 2021 get underway in a sneak peek from the show. First look images revealed by ITV show the class of 2021 lined up around the pool as it’s decided who they’re going to be coupling-up with.

Host Laura Whitmore is at the helm as she steps into the famous TV villa in a white and blue floral patterned off-the-shoulder dress.

Love Island returns to ITV2 tomorrow night, Monday, June 28, for its seventh series as a brand new host of singletons return to the villa in search of their perfect match.

Islanders will do their best to flirt, date, couple up and try and avoid being ‘dumped’ from the Mallorcan villa. There will be more texts, fire pit gatherings and challenges for the lovestruck Islanders, all narrated by the voice of Love Island, Iain Stirling.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Love Island was last on our screens for its first winter series in January 2020 and there was no summer series last year.

The first-ever disabled contestant, amongst others, are confirmed for the new Love Island Series. The Love Island 2021 contestants have now all been announced, with a slew of hot singletons from all walks of life set to visit the Mallorcan villa next week.

Leading the way are OnlyFans star Shannon Singh, fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi, and the program’s first-ever disabled star, PE instructor Hugo Hammond, who have all posed for the camera in anticipation of joining the show alongside fellow stars.

Alongside the trio of hopefuls are Liberty Poole, a waitress at Nando’s, Sharon Gaffka, Chloe Burrows, a financial services marketing executive, Toby Aromolaran, a semi-pro footballer, Jake Cornish, an events coordinator, Brad McClelland, a labourer, and Faye Winter, a lettings manager.

