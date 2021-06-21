Love Island 2021 contestants revealed, with first disabled contestant.



First ever disabled contestant, amoungst others, are confirmed for new Love Island Series. The Love Island 2021 contestants have been announced, with a slew of hot singletons from all walks of life set to visit the Majorcan villa next week.

Leading the way are OnlyFans star Shannon Singh, fashion blogger Kaz Kamwi, and the program’s first-ever disabled star, PE instructor Hugo Hammond, who have all posed for the camera in anticipation of joining the show alongside fellow stars.

Alongside the trio of hopefuls are Liberty Poole, a waitress at Nando’s, Sharon Gaffka, Chloe Burrows, a financial services marketing executive, Toby Aromolaran, a semi-pro footballer, Jake Cornish, an events coordinator, Brad McClelland, a labourer, and Faye Winter, a lettings manager.

The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s series, and fans are anxiously expecting the return of the ITV2 juggernaut following an extended hiatus. Each confirmed contestant will undergo comprehensive psychological and medical evaluations by health professionals prior to, during, and after the series as part of the series’ new duty of care guidelines.

